BP set to invest up to $25 billion in Iraq’s Kirkuk oil and gas

2025-02-04 23:55:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ British oil major BP(BP.L) is poised to invest up to $25 billion over the lifetime of a project toredevelop four oil and gas fields in Iraq’s Kirkuk, a senior Iraqi oil officialtold Reuters.

The deal, expected to be signed in the coming weeks, would mark asignificant breakthrough for Iraq, where oil output has been constrained byyears of war, corruption, and political instability, the official said.

BP would enter a profit-sharing agreement lasting over 25 years, withinvestments ranging between $20 billion and $25 billion, the official added.The scale of the investment has not previously been disclosed.

BP declined to comment to Reuters on the latest developments butreferred to a statement issued last month, saying it had made significantprogress with the Iraqi government toward an agreement supporting theredevelopment of Kirkuk oil fields.

The agreement would be Iraq’s second major deal with an internationaloil company in two years, following a $27 billion agreement with France’sTotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) in Basra.

The BP project focuses on rehabilitating infrastructure in fouroilfields and developing natural gas to help meet Iraq’s domestic energyneeds.

According to the official, technical and economic negotiations areprogressing well, and final contracts could be signed as early as this week orby mid-February.

Under the deal, the official said, BP would increase crude productioncapacity in Kirkuk by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the next two to threeyears, raising total capacity to at least 450,000 bpd, up from the current300,000 bpd, the official said.

Under the proposed profit-sharing model, BP would recover costs andbegin generating profits once production exceeds current output levels, thesenior oil official added.