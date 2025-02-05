Erdogan hails Syria leader's 'strong commitment' to fighting terror

2025-02-05 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday hailed Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa for his "strong commitment" to fighting terror as the newly installed interim president made his first visit to Turkey.

Sharaa flew to Ankara from Saudi Arabia where he had sought Riyadh's support to fund Syria's reconstruction and revive its economy after 13 years of civil war.

"I would like to express our satisfaction for the strong commitment my brother Ahmed al-Sharaa has shown in the fight against terrorism," Erdogan said after the pair held talks.