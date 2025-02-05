Iraq News Now

As Erdogan eyes a run in 2028, Kurdish situation in Syria will have 'huge impact on domestic agenda'

2025-02-05 00:00:05 - From: France 24
Syria’s interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa was in the Turkish capital on Tuesday for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to focus on Syria’s economic recovery as well as the presence of Kurdish-led forces in the north of the country that Turkey considers to be a security threat. For in-depth analysis and a deeper perspective, FRANCE 24's François Picard welcomes Gönül Tol, Author, founding Director of the Middle East Institute's Turkey program and Senior Fellow with the Black Sea Program.

