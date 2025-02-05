Chinese Company Wins $534m Water Project in Karbala

2025-02-05 04:52:45 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has approved the recommendation of the Social Services Council to award the Design, Construction, Operation, and Maintenance of the South Karbala Water Project to Shandong Shiji, a Chinese company. The project, with a capacity of 16,000 m³ per hour, is valued at 699.75 billion Iraqi dinars [$534 […]

