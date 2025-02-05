Iraq Expands East Baghdad Oil Field Contract Area

2025-02-05 04:52:45 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has approved a modification to the contract area of the East Baghdad Oil Field - Southern Region, adding 95 km² west of the Diyala River. According to the Media Office of the Prime Minister, this expansion aims to exploit an estimated 710 million barrels of crude oil […]

