Iraq Approves Waste-to-Energy Project in Baghdad

2025-02-05 04:52:45 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has approved the Waste-to-Energy Power Generation Project in Nahrawan, Baghdad, awarding it to the Chinese company Shanghai SUS Environment. The project will have a two-year construction period and a 25-year investment term. The National Investment Commission (NIC) will issue the investment licence and finalise the contract. The […]

