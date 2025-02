2025-02-05 10:00:05 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Health Minister in the caretaker government, Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, discussed with a delegation from the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) ways to revitalize the health sector in Syria. During a meeting held Tuesday at the Ministry’s headquarters, the two sides discussed ways to improve services and respond to health challenges in different governorates. …