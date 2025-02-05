Home
Politics
Security
Economy
Sports
Opinions
Miscellaneous
🔍
English
Arabic
Kurdish
Iraq News Now
Baghdad
Kurdistan
Basra
Anbar
Karbala
Saladin
Kirkuk
Diyala
Maysan
Wasit
Diwaniya
Dhi Qar
Ninawa
Najaf
Muthanna
Babil
Home
›
Al Arabiya English
›
Videos
› Video | Trump says US will take over Gaza Strip
Video | Trump says US will take over Gaza Strip
Copy
2025-02-05 10:45:06 - From: Al Arabiya English
Related Topics
Video | LIVE: Swedish police investigate deadly shooting | REUTERS
Video | LIVE: Five people wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse
Video | Trump’s nationwide immigration enforcement blitz
Video | 'Let's Be Clear': Katie Britt Gives Stark Facts About The Ravages Of Fentanyl On U...
Video | These Are The Steps Trump Must Take To End Illegal Immigration: Ken Cuccinelli
Video | India's Modi takes ritual dip at Hindu mega-festival | AFP
Video | Saudi Arabia says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state
Video | 'The Democrats Tried To Delay The Process': Thune Touts GOP's Efforts To Confirm T...