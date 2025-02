2025-02-05 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Doha, SANA- Qatar Charity has dispatched an 85-truck aid convoy to the most in-need areas in Syrian and Turkish interior. The large-scale assistance, valued at QR21 million, is part of the QC’s Winter and Reviving Hope campaigns. “Departing from Turkiye’s Gaziantep, the convoy carries essential relief materials to provide food, heating, and urgent winter needs …