Basrah crude drop mirroring global oil prices

2025-02-05 11:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Basrah crude oil prices fell more than 2% on Wednesday, tracking a broaderdecline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavycrude dropped $1.95, or 2.62%, to $72.38 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude fellby the same amount, down 2.51% to $75.63 per barrel.

Oil pricesdipped globally as traders downplayed the impact of China’s tariff measures,shifting their focus to broader market fundamentals.

By 04:27 GMT,Brent crude futures fell by $0.39, or 0.51%, to $75.81 a barrel, while US WestTexas Intermediate (WTI) crude decreased by $0.26, or 0.36%, to $72.44 perbarrel.