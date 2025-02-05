Iraq’s Amnesty Law: A legal battle threatens to unravel Sunni political gains

2025-02-05 12:15:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s highest court has halted the implementation of acontroversial amnesty law just days after its approval, deepening politicaltensions and triggering backlash from Sunni leaders who see the move as athreat to their hard-fought gains.

Vote Then Suspend

The vote, which took place in January, saw the Iraqi Parliament approvethe laws “in one basket,” sparking protests among lawmakers who argued that theprocess was flawed. Several MPs alleged that Speaker Mohammed Al-Mashhadani didnot read the full text of the Amnesty Law before announcing its passage andthat the laws were pushed through without a proper vote, leading to an effortby several lawmakers to collect signatures for the removal of SpeakerAl-Mashhadani.

Sunni blocs in parliament welcomed the approval of the Amnesty Law,which they had long advocated, citing the presence of “many innocent people” inprisons, as well as detainees whose charges they described as “malicious.” Thelaw’s passage was widely seen as part of broader political negotiations amongIraq’s factions, with Sunni parties considering it a key condition for theirparticipation in the government.

However, some Shiite factions opposed the law, citing concerns that itcould lead to the release of detainees accused of terrorism-related offenses.

A week after the parliamentary session, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial CouncilChairman, Faiq Zaidan, issued an order to implement the Second Amendment to theGeneral Amnesty Law. The Iraqi Presidency later confirmed that “based on theapproval of the Iraqi Parliament, as per Articles 61 and 73 of theConstitution, President Abdul Latif Rashid signed the Second Amendment intolaw.”

Despite these steps, a legal challenge was filed before the FederalSupreme Court, questioning the validity of the vote.

On Feb. 4, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court suspended the implementation ofthe three laws, including the major amendment to the General Amnesty Law.

The court stated that “the suspension of the law’s implementation is adiscretionary power and a temporary precautionary measure until a ruling ismade on the constitutionality of the laws in question and their compliance withthe constitution.” It further noted that “the consequences of enforcing theselaws cannot be undone if a ruling is later issued deeming themunconstitutional, especially since the urgency principle is based on theconcept of immediate temporary protection that neither deprives nor grantsrights.”

The ruling, based on Article 94 of the 2005 Constitution and Article5/Second of the amended Federal Supreme Court Law No. 30 of 2005, was issued bya majority of court members, making it final and binding on all parties.

Political Uproar

The court’s decision drew sharp criticism from Sunni leaders, whoaccused the judiciary of political interference. Authorities in theSunni-majority provinces of Al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin, as well as inKirkuk, suspended official working hours on Wednesday in protest.

Sunni political factions, including Taqadum, Al-Siyada, and the IraqiNational Project, rejected the ruling, stating that the Amnesty Law does notapply to individuals convicted of terrorism.

Mohammed Al-Halbousi, leader of Taqadum, vowed to challenge the court’sdecision through legal avenues and called for protests and institutionalboycotts.

"The Federal Court is interfering in legislation, disregardinglaws, and issuing an unjust ruling against the innocent and wrongfullyaccused," Al-Halbousi said.

In a statement, Al-Siyada called for a swift ruling on itsconstitutionality and accused lawmakers of exploiting the issue for “politicalgain” and “inciting unrest.”

The group reaffirmed its “respect for the Federal Supreme Court and theconstitution” but strongly opposed the injunction. It argued that the AmnestyLaw amendment was part of a political agreement among national factions andaccused certain MPs of “deliberately obstructing its implementation.”

Jamal Al-Dari, Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Project, calledfor an emergency leadership meeting to address the ruling, warning on X that“ongoing political disputes, evasion of agreements, and attempts to involve thejudiciary in obstructing parliamentary decisions will push Iraq into furthercrises.” He condemned the use of the General Amnesty Law as a “politicalbargaining tool” and demanded the immediate enforcement of the politicalagreement, which he claimed “remains hidden from the public.”

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties,backed the court’s decision, arguing that it safeguarded constitutionalintegrity. The coalition insisted that the ruling was a necessary response toprocedural violations during the January 21 parliamentary session.

"The Federal Supreme Court’s decision is not an attack onlegislation but a defense of constitutional order. These laws were passedwithout proper debate, in a single vote, and under questionable quorumconditions," the Coordination Framework said in a statement.

The coalition rejected allegations that the court’s ruling waspolitically motivated, saying “attempts to delegitimize the judiciary and framethis ruling as a ‘political maneuver’ are reckless and dangerous. Respect forthe rule of law means respecting the mechanisms designed to protect democracy.”

Meanwhile, a bloc of lawmakers from central and southern Iraq welcomedthe ruling, condemning "emotional and irresponsible" reactions fromSunni politicians. "A precautionary ruling is a temporary measure aimed atpreventing irreversible legal consequences. Political outcry and streetmobilization are unwarranted," the bloc stated.

Temporary or Permanent?

Legal Committee member in the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed Anouz, toldShafaq News that "the issuance of the provisional order by the FederalSupreme Court regarding the three laws is a normal procedure. This order doesnot mean the annulment of the vote or the repeal of the legislation byParliament; it is a temporary measure until the case is reviewed and decidedupon."

He added, "We are awaiting the court’s final and binding decision,which we expect to be issued within a maximum of two weeks, as such casesrequire legal and constitutional review."

What Comes Next?

Taqadum MP Qutaiba Mohammed told Shafaq News that his bloc had suspendedits attendance at parliamentary sessions in response to the judicial order.

"We are considering other measures, such as withdrawing from thegovernment or Parliament if the legislation is fully revoked. However, thisdecision must be made through a political agreement among all Sunniblocs," he said.

He added, "The General Amnesty Law was the only major achievementfor the Sunni component in the political agreement that formed the government.Yet, powerful figures within the judiciary are obstructing it. Withdrawing fromParliament is one of the tools we have."

Mohammed argued that "the Federal Court would not issue such acontroversial ruling without real political influence from key leaders.Otherwise, how can we explain that after long efforts, disputes, and thesuspension of parliamentary sessions, the General Amnesty Law was finallypassed—only for sudden and unjust decisions to emerge, depriving innocentpeople of the chance to have their cases reviewed?"