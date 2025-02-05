How Syrian mutinies and betrayal sunk Iran's support for Assad How Syrian mutinies and betrayal sunk Iran's support for Assad Copy 2025-02-05 13:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye How Syrian mutinies and betrayal sunk Iran's support for Assad Suadad al-Salhy Tue, 02/04/2025 - 14:43 .webp?itok=Y4PuJpLG 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="788"> As the clock struck midnight, bringing 27 November to a close, all reports reaching the Syrian army’s military operations room in Aleppo indicated a widespread collapse. The shock rebel offensive that began at dawn had killed many soldiers in various units in the Aleppo countryside. It became clear to Major-General Mohammad Salman Saftli, a Syrian Republican Guard officer overseeing the army’s response, that this was no skirmish. The rebel attack was the most violent and coordinated since 2016, when the Syrian army retook Aleppo with Russian and Iranian support. Saftali had no option but to ask for backup and turn to the Syrian government’s allies, who for 13 years had made decisive military interventions that swung the war in Bashar al-Assad’s favour. He invited commanders to an urgent meeting at 6am [3am GMT] in the northern military operations room at the officers' club in the central Aleppo neighbourhood of al-Furqan. The meeting gathered Brigadier-General Kioumars Pourhashemi, Iran’s top military adviser in Syria, two Lebanese Hezbollah commanders, and officers from various security branches, a commander from a Syrian paramilitary force with close colleagues at the gathering told Middle East Eye. The Syrian officers complained their troops were exhausted, poorly armed and ill-prepared, and said the corruption and nepotism in the military had badly affected soldiers’ will to fight. In response, Hashemi began to question their loyalty to Assad and their ability to control their soldiers, the Syrian commander said. “The argument between the two sides became very heated,” he recalled. Suddenly, one of the officers snatched an AKM assault rifle from one of the guards and showered Pourhashemi with bullets, the Syrian commander told MEE. This account was confirmed by two commanders of Iraqi armed factions that operated in Syria at the time. Before Saftli's men could seize the rifle from the officer, Pourhashemi was dead and one of the Hezbollah commanders was wounded, the sources said. Iranian mourners carry the coffin of Brigadier-General Kioumars Pourhashemi during his funeral in Tehran on 30 November 2024 (Reuters/Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto) );display:none;"> );display:none;"> );display:none;">

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) mourned Pourhashemi in a brief statement published by the Iranian state news agency Tasnim, saying only that he was killed "in an attack launched by the terrorist Takfiri mercenaries" in Aleppo.

“It was shocking. The killer was a Syrian army officer. He was one of Assad's officers, not an opponent,” the Syrian commander said.

“That moment was the real beginning of the collapse of the Syrian forces. The betrayal had struck deep within the ranks of the Syrian army commanders."

Domino effect

Throughout the Syrian war, Iran was Assad’s most crucial ally. Tehran supplied military support, financial aid and strategic backing that, alongside Russian help, kept the Syrian president in power.

Iranian-backed armed factions played a decisive role in key battles, ensuring Assad’s survival against both rebels and international pressure.

However, the bullets that struck Pourhashemi's chest that day triggered a domino effect that neither Assad nor his allies - whom he had begun to shun a year earlier - could stop.

The sources said Pourhashemi’s killing by a Syrian officer “destabilised” the army in Aleppo and encouraged dozens of officers and their soldiers to disobey and refuse to fight, further collapsing defences west of the city.

'Dozens of martyrs and wounded who were evacuated that day had wounds in their backs' - Syrian paramilitary commander

Most shocking was the mutiny within the Baqir Brigade, a large and powerful paramilitary that has been armed, trained and funded by the IRGC since 2012. Its commanders and fighters turning against their sponsors and even opening fire on them represented “another painful blow” to the Iranians in Syria within a few hours, the three sources said.

“Their refusal to fight may have been understandable, but their turning against us and shooting our fighters was not understandable,” the Syrian commander said.

“Dozens of martyrs and wounded who were evacuated that day had wounds in their backs.”

Aymenn al-Tamimi, a researcher and Syria war expert, has similarly been told by a paramilitary source that Iranian and Lebanese advisors and some Syrian officers were “liquidated” by “traitor officers”.

“Some of the Iranian-backed fighters were more willing to try to hold out and keep on fighting because they saw Syria as the linchpin of the Axis of Resistance and actually believed in the cause,” he told MEE.

Enter Suheil al-Hassan

The dramatic developments prompted the Iranian field command to issue urgent orders to the forces associated with it to withdraw from the front lines until further notice.

Some forces withdrew to Abu al-Duhur airbase, 45km south of Aleppo, while the rest headed to al-Nayrab airbase to the east, the three commanders said.

By the end of 28 November, all areas of the western Aleppo countryside had fallen into the hands of the Syrian opposition.

Meanwhile, Major-General Suheil al-Hassan’s elite Special Mission Forces Division, trained and equipped by Russia, reached Aleppo’s eastern outskirts and were stationed at al-Nayrab.

The withdrawing foreign forces were delighted to see Hassan and his troops arrive. His crack unit was known as the Tiger Forces, a nod to its reputation for fighting ferociously.

But Hassan “quarrelled” with the withdrawing forces, telling them to "stop fighting and withdraw towards Damascus", the Syrian commander said.

The 25th Division, led by Major-General Saleh Abdullah, also reached the outskirts of Aleppo to reinforce the Syrian army there and took up positions at al-Nayrab airport.

Yet, neither Hassan nor his former deputy, Abdullah, put up a defence there. Instead, they pulled back to Hama, where they would make their stand.

Fighting concentrated around Qamhana, a town 8km north of Hama, and the military base on the nearby Jabal Zine al-Abedine.

Here, the Syrian army and its allies fought their hardest, holding off the rebels for two days. Sources in the pro-Assad forces told MEE that the concentration of troops and rebel unfamiliarity with the area, which they had not operated in for years, helped keep the attackers at bay for a while.

Eventually, on 4 December, the rebels entered Hama as the city’s defenders melted away.

Preparing for a showdown

Three days before the fall of Hama, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Damascus to meet Assad.

Araghchi said he travelled to the Syrian capital to discuss ways Tehran could support Assad and his government.

The more urgent and undeclared task, however, was quickly and safely delivering Brigadier-General Javad Ghaffari, a prominent IRGC commander who played a key role in seizing Aleppo in 2016, Iraqi commanders told MEE.

His arrival was announced the next day by Iranian media, news that one Iraqi commander said halted the rebel advance for 24 hours.

"The Iranian leadership needed to assess the situation on the ground and regain the initiative," he said.

Ghafari immediately headed to Homs. Syria’s third-largest city and its province was a key transportation hub located at the heart of the land route between Tehran, Iraq, Syria and Beirut, commanders said. It also connected Assad’s coastal heartlands to Damascus.

Losing Homs would cut land supply routes for Hezbollah and break the back of Iranian influence in Syria.

“Preserving Homs at any cost” was the first directive that reached all foreign forces in Syria after Ghafari arrived and took over command in the city, commanders said.

Ghafari got to work. Earth barriers were set up on Homs’ northern outskirts and forces were redeployed in anticipation of a showdown that seemed inevitable.

He also suggested to the Syrian and IRGC leadership that Homs should be flooded with reinforcements, including Hezbollah and fighters from Iraqi factions.

The Syrian army was still haemorrhaging deserters and Ghafari believed an influx of allies from abroad would help shore up morale. He needed Russian forces stationed in Hmeimim and Tartus to allow Iranian aircraft to deliver them first.

Hezbollah, having just reached a ceasefire with Israel days before after more than a year of punishing conflict, responded by sending 2,000 fighters to Homs.

According to the Syrian commander, most were fighters from Quwat al-Ridha who were stationed in al-Qusayr and the Damascus countryside. The rest belonged to the Soldiers of Imam al-Mahdi brigade and had withdrawn from Aleppo and the nearby Shia towns of Nubl and al-Zahraa.

Though both of these units were part of Hezbollah and led by Lebanese commanders, their fighters were Syrian.

The Iraqi armed factions were less receptive. Since November, Iraq had been under severe international pressure, with Israel repeatedly threatening to attack unless Iraqi forces stop striking it with missiles and drones.

They felt backing Assad at this stage would be very costly and might jeopardise everything they have gained in Iraq since 2003, so they unanimously rejected Ghafari’s request, Iraqi commanders told MEE.

Any Iraqi intervention was left to the Baghdad government to decide.

Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of Iraq’s most powerful armed factions, said they felt there was no need to “intervene unofficially” this time.

“What happened in Syria in 2024 is different from what happened in 2011,” he said in a recent TV interview.

Khazali framed the 2011 uprising as “terrorist”, saying its goals were to “incite chaos and sectarian strife”. Shia fighters flooded into the country at the time, vowing to protect important shrines from Sunni rebel groups.

This time, Khazali said, there was an “internationally supported political project”, and the danger was directed at the Iraqi state.

When Assad officially requested Iraqi intervention, he was refused.

Russia, too, rejected three requests by Iran to allow Iranian aircraft to transport fighters, weapons and equipment to Syria “on the grounds that it cannot guarantee the safety of these aircraft”, Iraqi commanders told MEE.

Collapse

Everyone expected the battle in Homs to be fierce and decisive.

As rebels reached the towns of Talbiseh and Rastan, Ghafari was confident that he had addressed all the possible gaps and that his forces, which he had deployed "shoulder to shoulder" with the regular Syrian forces, would not let him down.

That’s when Syrian soldiers in the rear lines suddenly began shooting at the Hezbollah fighters in front of them, killing eight and wounding dozens.

"At that moment, the Iranians realised that the Syrian army had turned against them and that they had lost the support of the Syrian people once and for all," an Iraqi commander told MEE.

"It was a pivotal moment that required a big and bold decision. Fighting was no longer possible amid forces that they no longer knew who was with them and who was against them."

"To save what can be saved", Ghafari ordered all forces affiliated with him to immediately withdraw from Homs and all of Syria, commanders said.

He and the Afghan fighters of the Fatemiyoun Brigade withdrew to Latakia airport. They remained there until Russia gave permission a few days later for four Iranian planes to evacuate them.

Ninety-four Iraqi fighters, mostly from Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, were among the forces evacuated that day from the Hmeimim base, Iraqi security officials told MEE.

Hezbollah withdrew to al-Qusayr, while the fighters of the local Syrian factions withdrew to Sayyida Zainab south of Damascus. Some later fled across the Lebanese border to Beirut.

As for the Iraqis in Damascus, some left for Baghdad, while others who had lived in Syria for years with their families headed for Lebanon, too.

Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba fighters stationed in Abu Kamal and Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria withdrew to the other side of the Iraqi border.

The Fatemiyoun Brigade forces there also left, travelling to Tehran and Afghanistan via Baghdad.

Iraqi security officials told MEE that 17 buses, each carrying 40 to 50 fighters from the Fatemiyoun Brigade, left everything behind and fled Syria through the Iraqi border.

Rebels burn a flag belonging to the Iran-aligned Fatemiyoun Brigade as they inspect a base in the town of Khan Sheikhun on 1 December 2024 (AFP/Abdulaziz Ketaz)

“Unfortunately, what happened in those days clearly demonstrated the truth of what we were saying, that leaders within the inner circle surrounding Assad were traitors,” an Iraqi commander told MEE.

He noted that Hezbollah and Iranian commanders had been killed by Israel minutes after leaving Damascus airport for over a year and that Iraqi factions had repeatedly warned the Iranians they were being betrayed by Syrian officers.

“The fall of the Syrian regime was an inevitable result of Assad’s arrogance and his abandonment of his old allies. Assad’s choices in the last few years backfired on him,” he said.

“We do not regret the fall of the Assad regime. It is not a loss. The real loss is the land corridor for which we have sacrificed so much over the past years.”



































