Kurdistan PM Barzani inaugurates Iraq’s largest Health Expo in Erbil

2025-02-05 13:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish Regional Prime Minister MasrourBarzani inaugurated the Erbil International Health Exhibition (MEDICO), thefirst and largest of its kind in Iraq.

The exhibition features more than 150 local and international companiesspecializing in the healthcare sector.

The event runs from February 5 to 8 at the Erbil InternationalFairground, with broad participation from leading health companies andinstitutions.