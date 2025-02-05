2025-02-05 14:35:25 - From: Iraq Business News

Wood reaches 500 Iraqi local nationals hiring milestone in Basra Wood has recruited its 500th Iraqi national employee, demonstrating its commitment to building a sustainable workforce to support Iraq's energy sector. Administration Assistant, Rehab Zubaid, was recruited as her experience aligned perfectly with the role requirements. Rehab said: "It is an honour to be the […]

The post Wood Hires 500th Iraqi Local in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.