Iraq’s Controversial Personal Status Law: The future of girls at a crossroads

Shafaq News/ In Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah province, a mother’s fears weighheavily on her heart. Umm Alia, a resident, voices her deep concerns about theamendments to the Personal Status Law, fearing for the future of her threedaughters, aged thirteen to sixteen.

"When Parliament voted on this law, fear gripped me," sheconfessed to Shafaq News. "My husband has always supported early marriage,and now, with legal backing, he sees this as an opportunity to wed ourdaughters off before they even finish school."

Her daughters are currently in secondary school, but her husbandbelieves their education should be left to the discretion of their futurehusbands. He argues that rising living costs and scarce job opportunities makeit difficult to sustain them, and marriage is the only viable option.

"Our province is deeply tribal," she explains. "Mostmarriages take place among relatives, and the men hold the final say in thesedecisions. Women, mothers, daughters, sisters, none of us can refuse orchallenge them. That’s why I fear for my girls. Their future is at risk."

Umm Alia’s fears echo the concerns of many Iraqi women who feelincreasingly powerless under the weight of cultural traditions, economichardships, and legal changes that diminish their autonomy. As the amendments tothe Personal Status Law threaten to undo decades of progress, women’s rights inIraq stand at a critical crossroads.

Personal Status Law: An Overview

In 1959, Iraq introduced Personal Status Law No. 188, a ground-breakingpiece of legislation that was considered one of the most progressive in theMiddle East. Before its enactment, Iraq's legal system was largely governed byreligious and tribal customs, which often left women vulnerable to forcedmarriages and domestic abuse. This law sought to rectify such inequities byestablishing comprehensive civil regulations for marriage, divorce,inheritance, and child custody.

The law set a minimum marriage age, granted women certain legal rightsin divorce cases, and ensured they received a fair share of family estates. Itwas a beacon of progress, designed to protect women and grant them a measure ofautonomy in a deeply patriarchal society. However, over time, the influence ofreligious and sectarian ideologies eroded many of these protections.

As sectarian divisions deepened, particularly after the 2003 US-ledinvasion, interpretations of the law became increasingly inconsistent. TheShia-majority government pushed for greater recognition of religious courts,which began applying their own interpretations of Sharia law to matters ofmarriage, divorce, and inheritance. Over time, the growing influence ofreligious courts eroded the secular nature of the law, limiting women's legalprotections and making it more difficult for them to seek justice.

In January 2025, Iraq’s Parliament passed controversial amendments tothe Personal Status Law, igniting widespread concern. The most alarming changewas the lowering of the legal marriage age to as young as nine, with parentalconsent. Many view this as a return to archaic practices that violate basichuman rights.

Beyond the Numbers

According to a 2021 UNICEF report, 25% of girls in Iraq are marriedbefore the age of 18, with the rate being significantly higher in rural andtribal areas like Al-Diwaniyah. Early marriage often leads to thediscontinuation of education for girls, with only 15% of young married girls inIraq continuing their education after marriage, according to a study from theUnited Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The impacts of early marriage are profound, both on women's rights andhealth. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that girls under 18 are morelikely to experience complications during pregnancy and childbirth, which is aleading cause of death for girls aged 15-19 globally. Child brides in Iraqoften face severe mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, andpost-traumatic stress disorder, as noted by Human Rights Watch in 2023.

Dr. Laila Al-Sabah, an Iraqi women's health advocate, emphasized theconsequences of early marriage, "Child marriage not only deprives girls oftheir childhood, but it also denies them the ability to contribute meaningfullyto society. Education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, and earlymarriage locks them in it."

These amendments also promise to introduce significant social changes."Girls who marry early will create a new dynamic in schools, with somestudents being pregnant. This will lead to societal changes and problems we canill afford," warned Ansam Salman, president of the AISEN Organization forHuman Rights and Sustainable Development.

Sectarian Divisions And Political Dynamics

The amendments have deepened existing sectarian divisions within Iraq.Shia political factions, including the Shiite Coordination Framework, haverenewed calls to pass the controversial amendments, viewing them as a means toalign the legal system with Islamic principles. In contrast, Sunni politicalleaders and activists have expressed strong opposition, arguing that thechanges undermine women's rights and exacerbate sectarian tensions.

For instance, Sunni leaders have criticized the amendments forpotentially legalizing child marriage and granting religious courts increasedauthority over family matters, which they argue could marginalize secular legalprinciples and women's rights. The Sunni opposition emphasizes the need for aunified civil law that protects the rights of all citizens, regardless ofsectarian affiliation.

Rizan Sheikh Delir, former MP, emphasized, "The law is not just aboutlegalizing early marriage, it's about silencing the voices of girls. We cannotaccept a law that treats children as commodities and takes away their right toa safe and healthy future."

The efforts to overturn the amendments have also garnered support fromboth local and international organizations. The Coalition 188, a network ofcivil society organizations and activists, is working alongside embassies andhuman rights groups to appeal to Iraq's Federal Court. The coalition iscoordinating with international human rights organizations to address the law'sviolations of international treaties.

In response to these growing concerns, Rizan Sheikh Delir stated,"In such cases, countries unite to condemn these violations. Therefore, wewill appeal to the President of the Republic and the Federal Court."

The Organization of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI), founded in 2003, hasbeen a pivotal force in advocating for women's rights and opposing this Law.

Ansam Salman, a member of OWFI warned, "This law does not justaffect one generation, it impacts the future of our entire society. Women andchildren will bear the brunt of this regression, and the ripple effects will befelt for decades."

Law to Establish Jaafari Personal Status Code

On her part, Dunia Al-Shammari, head of the Women, Family, and ChildhoodCommittee in the Iraqi Parliament, stated, "The Personal Status Code hasthe force of law. This code will include rulings and religious matters fromsenior and highly respected scholars in Iraq, written and formulated in legalterms by specialists in personal status law."

Al-Shammari added in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "Thiscode will be submitted to Parliament within four months of the law's issuance.The purpose of this law is to form a committee to draft the rulings related tothe subject."

She explained that "when the code reaches Parliament, there will bedeliberations within the Council lasting one month, after which a vote will beheld to adopt the code. It will be a Personal Status Code according to theJaafari school of thought, and it will be optional for those who wish to followit."

She also clarified that "the law is not retroactive for thosealready divorced. However, married individuals who wish to amend their statusaccording to the Jaafari school can submit a request to the court to change tothe Jaafari school."

She emphasized that "this code applies only to the Jaafari school.The Sunni school rejected being included in this amendment, so they will havetheir own code within the law."