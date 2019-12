Names of 95 elected members of PUK General Leadership Council as vote counting continues: source

2019/12/25 | 21:05 - Source: Iraq News

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— As many as 95 candidates have been elected as members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) General Leadership Council as of now, a source from the party told NRT TV channel on Wednesday.

95 candidates have been elected as members of the general leadership council as vote counting still continues.

After nearly a decade the PUK kicked off the fourth party congress on December 21, 2019 in Sulaimani city and scheduled to last for several days.

Around 1,000 members participate in the 4th Congress of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, where 121 members are to be elected to the lead the PUK.

The elected members according to their election circles are as follow:

Sulaimani Circle:

Salar

Aras Sheikh Jangi Talabani

Shwana Nokan

Mostafa Chawrash

Shorish Ismail

Jaza Said Majid

Soran Jamal Tahir

Hassan Nuri

Halo Penjweni

Latif Sheikh Omer

Shler Ghafur

Parwin Kaka Hama

Peshraw Hamajan

Ezat Sabir

Barzan Ahmed Kurda

Talar Latif

Asos Ali

Mohammed Qaradaghi

Jwan Ihsan

Sarkawt Zaki

Alan Faraidoon

Bryar Rashid

Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed

Erbil Circle:

Farid Asasard

Zurhan Said Sofi

Qadir Aziz

Shalaw Kosrat Rasul

Shadman Mala Hassan

Darbaz Kosrat Rasul

Harem Kamal Agha

Fahima Sabr

Rebwar, known as Mamosta Rebwar

Dara Rashid

Saadi Ahmed Pira

Haji Masifi

Dr.



Majid

Zhino Mohammed

Shawnm

Rewaz Fayaq, elected without voting

Kirkuk Circle:

Bafel Talabani

Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani

Aziz, known as Mamosta Aziz

Rafaat Abdulla

Khalid Shwani

Wasta Rasul

Rizgar Ali

Jamal, known as Mamosta Jamal

Chato Salih

Aso Mamand

Yousif Goran

Sitran Abdulla

Dler Abdulqadir

Halmati Asayish

Mala Ahmed Khra

Ghazi Karkuki

Sheikh Jalal

Rebwar Taha

Rawand Mala Mahmoud

Saman Sheikh Mohammed

Hamasur Dushiwani

Salih Qaytuli

Kamaran Jabar

Mostafa Chalawi

Yaseen Gharib

Sozan Ibrahim

Parwin Fatih

Garmian Circle:

Nawshirwan Ahmed

Shireen Hussein

Adnan Hama Mina

Mohammed Haji Faiq

Taban Abdulla

Sheikh Miqdad

Khanaqin Circle:

Imad Ahmed

Dr.



Khasraw

Mahmoud Sangawi

Blesa Jabar Farman

Sherko Mirways

Halabja Circle:

Hamid Haji Ghali

Hama Hama Saeed

Ahmed Qadafari

Nuxsha Nasih

Chamchamal Circle:

Shalaw Ali Askari

Rebwar Jaf

Drivan Abdulqadir

Sarkawt Hama Ghafur

Koya Circle:

Rahbar Said Braim

Abuzed Salih

Fawziya Hama Nazif

Soran Circle:

Zuber Osman

Luqman Warty

Nineveh Circle:

Sardar Harki

Rabiha Hamad

Nasrula Surchy

Baghdad Circle:

Pola Sirwan Talabani

