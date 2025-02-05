“Like a Natural Heart”: US approves Kurdish doctor’s artificial heart

2025-02-05 17:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ US health authoritieshave approved an artificial heart created by a Kurdish doctor for humanimplantation, with the first procedure scheduled for 2026.

Cardiologist Azad Ibrahim Najjartold Shafaq News Agency, "We are a team of heart specialists who developedand extensively tested the artificial heart on animals," adding,"Last week, we received approval from US health authorities to transplantthe heart into patients."

The first transplant, a two-hourprocedure, is reportedly set to take place next year for an American patientwho is currently undergoing medical evaluations in preparation for the surgery.

"The device functions like anatural heart and has no issues," the cardiologist confirmed, noting thatdiscussions are ongoing with cardiac hospitals in Iraq and Kurdistan Region tointroduce the device for heart disease patients.

Who is Najjar?

Dr. Azad Najjar is originally from Zakho in Duhok Province,Kurdistan Region, and has been residing in Sweden for over 25 years.

In 2021, he revealed his completion of an artificial heart invention after twodecades of research abroad. He also expressed his readiness to introduce thetechnology to Kurdistan by training local doctors in transplant procedures.



