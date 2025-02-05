Dollar prices climb in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-02-05 17:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchangerates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in both Baghdad andErbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency,the dollar's rates increased with the closure ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,300 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 150,200 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,150dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,050.