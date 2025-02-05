US plans to withdraw all troops from Syria, report says

US plans to withdraw all troops from Syria, report says

2025-02-05 18:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

US plans to withdraw all troops from Syria, report says Nader Durgham Wed, 02/05/2025 - 12:05

The US Department of Defense is drafting plans to fully withdraw troops from Syria, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing two US defence officials.

The report said that US President Donald Trump, along with officials close to him, recently expressed interest in pulling out all troops from the Middle Eastern country.

As a consequence, the Pentagon started drawing up plans to withdraw from Syria in 30, 60 or 90 days.

The report followed a vaguer statement by Trump on Thursday, when a reporter asked him whether he informed the Israeli government about pulling out US troops from Syria, ahead of the president's meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday.

“I don’t know who said that. I mean, I don’t know who said that, but we’ll make a determination on that. We’re not getting, we’re not involved in Syria,” Trump replied. “Syria is its own mess. They got enough messes over there. They don’t need us involved in everyone.”

Some 2,000 US troops remain in Syria today, according to a Pentagon announcement made in December.

For years, US officials had said that 900 troops were in Syria to support the fight against the Islamic State group. The Pentagon said that the additional 1,100 personnel are “temporary rotational forces”, often in the field for 30 to 90 days, deployed to meet different mission requirements.

According to NBC, defence officials have warned against removing US soldiers from the country, as it would imperil the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who are backed by the US in the fight against IS.

It would also threaten the security of “more than two dozen prisons and refugee camps, housing more than 50,000 people, including roughly 9,000 ISIS fighters”, the report said, adding that the SDF secure the facilities but could abandon them if the US's support and money to keep them operating stopped.

The move would be similar to one made by Trump during his first term in 2018, when he ordered then-Secretary of Defence James Mattis to withdraw all US troops from Syria, causing Mattis to resign in protest.

Trump subsequently withdrew many troops supporting Kurdish forces at the end of 2019, prompting Turkey, which sees the SDF as an enemy force harbouring what it calls “terrorist” Kurdish militias, to launch an invasion into north-eastern Syria and capture some territory.

Following the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, and the subsequent clashes between the SDF and Turkish-backed factions in the north, the fate of the Kurdish-led armed forces may rely entirely on what Trump does with his troops on the ground.





