Iraq signs $800 million contract to expand Al-Diwaniyah refinery

Shafaq News/ Iraq signed an $800 million contract on Wednesday todevelop the Al-Diwaniyah refinery.

PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani who oversees the signing ceremony for thedevelopment and expansion said, “The project includes the addition of anatmospheric distillation unit with a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day (BPD),bringing the total production capacity to 90,000 BPD. It also incorporateshydrocracking units, gasoline upgrading, isomerization, and other essentialservice units.”

The project, a key component of Iraq’s strategic development plan, aimsto utilize advanced technology in crude oil refining while adhering to environmentalregulations concerning liquid, solid, and gaseous waste. It is part of thegovernment's efforts to “modernize the oil industry, enhance product quality,and increase production capacity.”

According to Al-Sudani, the financial allocations for the project havebeen secured, and the executing company is set to commence operations withindays.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also pointed out the project’s role in securingpetroleum products, supporting the completion of the Al-Shanafiyah power plant,meeting industrial and market demands, and creating job opportunities.

“The project includes the addition of a liquefied gas processing unitwith a capacity of 180 tons per day, a naphtha hydro-treating unit with acapacity of 18,000 BPD, a gasoline upgrading unit with a capacity of 10,000BPD, and a naphtha isomerization unit with a capacity of 8,000 BPD.Additionally, it features power generators with a capacity of 10 megawatts perhour, along with other essential units.”

The project also features a nitrogen production plant with a capacity of1,400 cubic meters per hour, a storage facility for final products with acapacity of 90,000 bpd, and 24 tanks for crude oil and refined products. Itincludes a bottling plant for liquefied gas, a water pumping station from theEuphrates River with a primary water treatment unit, reverse osmosis (RO) waterpurification units, industrial wastewater treatment facilities, caustic sodapreparation units, as well as all necessary civil works and infrastructure.