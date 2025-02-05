PUK, KDP await leaderships meeting after committee completes tasks

2025-02-05 22:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A senior leader of thePatriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Tariq Jawhar, confirmed on Wednesday, meetingsbetween the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had not yet reachedthe level of a Supreme Leadership Council meeting.

Noting that the technical subcommittee hadcompleted its tasks after five rounds of meetings, he outlined a roadmap thatincluded several key points.

In an interview with Shafaq News,Jawhar explained that the two parties had reached an agreement on the mechanismfor managing the Kurdistan Region and the structure of the new government.

This agreement was based on a sharedvision aimed at overcoming previous disagreements, particularly concerningdecisions related to real partnership, consensus, transparency, and serving theKurdistani community, which is currently facing issues like the salary crisisand ongoing disputes with Baghdad.

He pointed out that unresolvedissues with the federal government would be among the priorities of the newgovernment. These include the oil and gas file, the Peshmerga file, the region’sshare of the federal budget, and the implementation of new federal laws such asthe formation of the Federal Council. In addition, He emphasized these issueswere discussed between the two parties through the technical subcommittee.

Jawhar clarified that “everyone’ iswaiting for an expanded meeting of the Supreme Leadership of both parties toreview the outcomes of this subcommittee, expressing hope, along with many others, forthe swift formation of the new regional government, affirming the PUK’scommitment to completing these steps as quickly as possible to "restorethe strength and stature of the legislative and executive institutions,"which would strengthen the region’s position in resolving issues with Baghdadbased on mutual understanding and the shared constitution.

Regarding the joint working paperprepared by the subcommittee, Jawhar clarified that it is not possible toconfirm that all points have been fully resolved.

Some points of disagreement remainunresolved due to the subcommittee’s limited authority, with indications thatthese matters will be referred to the "higher committee between thepolitical offices of both parties," which is expected to hold theirmeeting soon.