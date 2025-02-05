Amid protests, UN highlights humanitarian concerns of Kurdistan salary crisis

2025-02-05 23:21:13 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The United Nationsconfirmed, on wednesday, it is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation ofprotesters demanding the payment of their overdue salaries.

However, the UN emphasized it doesnot interfere in financial and administrative matters, as these aregovernmental affairs. The organization stated that it would convey theprotesters' demands to the relevant authorities in both Erbil and Baghdad.

A source told Shafaq News, the UNSecretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan, metwith Delshad Mirani, one of the protesters. The source explained, the UN showsrespecting the sovereignty of governments and does not have the authority tointervene in their financial decisions, but it is concerned with following upon the humanitarian situation of the protests and the protesters themselves.

Al-Hassan expressed understanding ofthe suffering faced by the protesters due to the delayed salaries, noting thatthe UN is monitoring the humanitarian consequences of the financial crisis.

For her part, the head of theIndependent High Commission for Human Rights, Mona Yuhanna, called on thefederal government in Baghdad to listen to the voices of the protesters and thecitizens affected in the Kurdistan Region. She emphasized that salaries are alegitimate right that cannot be compromised.

During a press conference held atthe protest tents in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Yuhanna stressed that salaries constitutethe primary source of income for citizens, and it is the responsibility of thefederal government to respond to the demands of the protesters and citizens whoare demanding their legitimate rights.

She expressed hope 2025 would markthe end of the suffering of the region's citizens, who have faced repeateddelays in receiving their monthly salaries, the reasons for which have not yetbeen clearly identified.

Yuhanna emphasized the Iraqi governmentmust take urgent measures to ensure that financial entitlements are deliveredon time, considering this an "essential commitment to citizens."

The head of the Independent HighCommission for Human Rights concluded her statements by calling for seriousattention to the issue of salaries for Kurdistan Region employees, underscoringthat providing salaries on time is both a legal and humanitarian right thatshould be a top priority for the Iraqi government.

Al-Al-Sulaymaniyah has witnessedongoing protests by employees demanding the payment of their overdue salaries,with protesters setting up tents as a symbol of their dissatisfaction with thefinancial crisis.

These protests come amid economicand political challenges that have strained the relationship between theregional government and the federal government, affecting the regular paymentof employees' financial entitlements.