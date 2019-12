Names of elected members of PUK General Leadership Council: official results

2019/12/26 | 11:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK holds 4th party congress in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, December 21, 2019.Photo: Rudaw

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) officially announced the results of election for the General Leadership Council.

In a press conference early on Thursday, four judges of the congress announced the names of 121 members elected for the General Leadership Council during its fourth congress, NRT reported.

The members of the PUK congress spent Monday voting on the membership of the General Leadership Council, a 121-member body that will be instrumental in selecting the party’s next Secretary General and making internal party policy over the next several years.

The election was due to take place on Sunday, but was postponed by a day because of disagreements within the congress.



Around 400 people had nominated themselves for a seat on the Council, including more than half of the former politburo.

After nearly a decade the PUK kicked off the 4th party congress on December 21, 2019 in Sulaimani city.



Around 1,000 members participate in the Congress of the party.

The elected members according to their election circles are as follow:

Sulaimani Circle:

Shwan Qadir Maaruf

Aras Sheikh Jangi

Jaza Said Majid

Salar Omer Nuri

Soran Jamal Tahir

Awat Mohammed Ghafur

Mustafa Chawrash

Jwan Ihsan

Mahmoud Qaradaghi

Miran Mohammed Abbad

Wasta Hassan of Asayish

Talar Latif Mohammed

Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed

Latif Sheikh Omer

Assos Ali

Shorish Ismail

Sarkawt Zaki

Bestun Saburaway

Chra Aso Dalak

Jutyar Nuri

Izat Sabir

Parwin Kaka Hama

Shler Ghafur Zhazhlayee

Kirkuk Circle

Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani

Bafel Talabani

Aso Mamand

Rafaat Abdulla

Jalal Sheikh Naji Talabani

Rizgar Ali

Rawand Mala Mahmoud

Hamasur Dwshiwani

Khalid Shwani

Wasta Rasul

Chato Salih

Ahmed Askari

Khala Kakamad

Mustafa Chalawi

Kakarash Sideeq Ahmed

Ghazi Mohammed Hama Rashid

Sitran Abdulla

Alla Talabani

Hiwa Abdulla Ahmed

Rebwar Taha Mustafa

Kawa Salim

Fahmi Burhan Omer

Daban Abdulkarim Kaka Hama

Khamina Salih Ahmed

Drevan Abdulqadir

Avesta Mohammed Izadeen

Rizgar Haji Hama

Hasiba Abdulla Aziz

Fryal Abdulla Qadir

Dilpak Tahir

Erbil Circle

Farid Assasard

Burhan Saeed Sofi

Qadir Aziz

Shalaw Kosrat Rasul

Darbaz Kosrat Rasul

Shadman Mala Hassan

Harem Kamal Agha

Fahima Sabir Hamad

Rebwar Ismail

Dara Rashid Mahmoud

Saadi Ahmed Pira

Jamal Nadir Hamad

Majid Mohammed Amin Sadiq

Zhino Mohammed Ismail Hussein

Shawnm Zrar Bilbas

Duhok Circle

Latif Taha Fatah

Salam Abdulla Mohammed

Mohammed Amin Sherwani

Aras Jihangir Mohammed Agha

Iman Abdulrazaq Mohammed

Baghdad Circle

Polla Sirwan Talabani

Herish Habib Hamid Ali

Soran Circle

Zuber Osman

Hazhar Hussein Hassan Kwestani

Arez Abdulla Ahmed

Fenik Ahmed Qadir

Nineveh Circle

Rabiha Hamad Abdulla

Nasrulla Najmadin Sayfadin

Sardar Sabah Burzu Khurshid

Khanaqin Circle

Mahmoud Sangawi

Khasraw Gull Mohammed

Imad Ahmed

Blesa Jabar Farman

Sherko Mirways

Sharazoor Circle

Ahmed Hama Karim

Sartip Ali Mohammed

Salar Sarhad Khalifa Yunis

Hama Hama Saeed

Hami Haji Ghali

Shler Ghafur Izat

Ata Fatah Mahmoud

Garmiyan Circle

Nawshirwan Ahmed Hassan

Shireen Sheikh Hussein

Adnan Hama Mina

Taban Abdullah Taib

Miqdad Bahadin Mihedin

Mohammed Haji Fayaq

Chamchamal Circle

Sarkawt Mohammed Ghafur

Shalaw Ali Askari

Rebwar Omer Hamasur Hussein

Koya Circle

Rahbar Said Braim Koyee

Abuzed Salih Mustafa

Fawzya Nazir Sabr

Sinjar Circle

Amin Baba Sheikh

Sheikh Dawd Shingali

Hamrin Circle

Karim Shkur Mohammed

Ikram Ali Amin

Qarachugh Circle

Sabr Ismail Hamad

Raparin Circle

Aram Qadr Khabat

Parwin Babakir Hama Agha

Begard Talabani

Aziz Hassan Aziz

Abdulla Ismail Aziz

Salih Osman Khizr

Ahmed Zrar

Mala Ari

