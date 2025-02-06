$800m Iraqi Refinery Expansion Project Signed

2025-02-06 05:20:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has overseen the signing of an $800-million contract for the expansion of Al-Diwaniya Refinery, adding a 70,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) atmospheric distillation unit to raise total capacity to 90,000 bpd. The project includes hydrocracking, gasoline upgrading, isomerization, and environmental compliance measures. The initiative aims to modernise Iraq's refining […]

