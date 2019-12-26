Iran limits internet access ahead of planned protests

2019/12/26 | 13:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iranian authorities have decided to limit the internet access in several provinces ahead of anti-government protests likely to kick off on Thursday, according to the semi-official news agency ILNA.

In a report on Wednesday, ILNA said that the relatives of victims, who were killed during the November protests, have called for renewed demonstrations in the country.

Tens of thousands of people started to take to the streets in November after the Iranian government decided to tipple the petrol price.

Hundreds of protesters, including scores of Kurdish citizens, were killed by the Iranian security forces in November, Amnesty International said in a statement.