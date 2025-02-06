Basra Launches Major Sustainable City Project

2025-02-06 05:20:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani (pictured) has reportedly announced the launch of Madinat Al-Nakhil [Palm City], a major residential and developmental project in Iraq. Planned for over a decade, the eco-friendly city will span 54 nature reserves and 34 additional dunams, featuring 120,000 housing units, universities, and industrial zones aimed at reducing carbon […]

