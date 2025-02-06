Syria, Turkey discuss ways to strengthen development and economic cooperation

2025-02-06 09:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Syria and Turkey have discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various development and humanitarian domains. That came during a meeting Wednesday that brought together Musab Badawi, Head of the Planning and International Cooperation Agency, and a Turkish delegation including Bilal Özden, the Syria Coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), along …