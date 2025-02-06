Oil prices rise after Saudi Arabia’s price hike

2025-02-06 09:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged up inAsian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia's state oil company sharply raisedMarch oil prices, but the increase was barely a blip on the biggest slide inbenchmark Brent prices in nearly three months the previous day.

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to$74.69 a barrel by 0422 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 15 centsto $71.18 a barrel.

Oil prices had fallen more than 2%on Wednesday as a large build in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles signalledweaker demand, and as investors weighed the implications of a new round ofU.S.-China trade tariffs, including duties on energy products.

Prices have plunged about 10% fromthe 2025 highs on January 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as U.S.President. Analysts expect markets to be volatile in the coming weeks.

"We can expect significantvolatility in pricing over the coming weeks and months as markets scramble toweigh the impact of Trump's new policy positions, not least regarding tariffmeasures," analysts from BMI said in a note on Thursday.

A sharp increase in prices for Asianbuyers by Saudi Aramco, the world's leading oil exporter, managed to stemWednesday's sell-off.

"After the overnight sell-offand the Saudi news, there is likely to be some buying from traders coveringshorts ahead of a strong band of support in the $70/68 region," said TonySycamore, market analyst with IG.

The U.S. last month imposedaggressive new sanctions on Russia's oil trade, targeting the "shadowvessels" understood to be utilised to evade trade blockades. Sinceassuming office, Trump has imposed tariffs on China, although they fell short ofhis campaign threats.

Beijing in response had announcedtariffs on imports of U.S. oil, liquefied natural gas and coal on Tuesday, butChina's purchases from the U.S. are relatively modest, blunting the impact ofthe new measures.

"While some tariff measurescould put upward pressure on oil prices, the net impact will likely be bearish,given their potentially adverse effects on the global economy and Trump'sproven willingness to offer carve-outs for energy (to limit impacts tosupply)," BMI said.

(REUTERS)