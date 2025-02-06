French President congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming Syria’s presidency

2025-02-06 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated President Ahmad al-Sharaa on assuming Syria’s presidency and liberating the country from al- Assad regime through Syrian efforts, and expressed his full support for the transitional phase in Syria. The felicitations came during a phone call al-Sharaa received from Macron. President Macron stressed his country’s commitments to lift …