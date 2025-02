2025-02-06 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Maher Al-Sharaa, and the President of the Jordanian Medical Association, Dr. Ziad al-Zoubi, and the accompanying delegation, discussed ways to enhance joint health cooperation through exchange of expertise in the field of rehabilitation and training, to improve and develop the quality of health services provided to patients in …