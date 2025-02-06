President Barzani congratulates KIU on 31st anniversary, praises unity efforts

2025-02-06 12:00:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Salahuddin Bahaaddin, theSecretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), on the 31st anniversaryof the party's founding.

In a statement, Barzani expressedhis appreciation for the presence and role of the KIU Secretary-General in thepolitical life of the Region and Iraq, as well as the party's efforts toward “unity,solidarity, and cooperation among political parties,” wishing continued successto the KIU, its leadership, and its supporters.

Commonly referred to as"Yekgirtû," the KIU represents the Muslim Brotherhood's ideology inIraqi Kurdistan and actively participates in regional politics, holding sevenseats in the Kurdistan Parliament.