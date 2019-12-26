The exhibition of plastic artists is awaiting the participation of its members

2019/12/26 | 18:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Haider al-Nuaimi

The Iraqi Plastic Artists Association has invited its working members to participate in the annual comprehensive exhibition of plastic art held by the association at the beginning of each year.



Member of the media office of the Association, Samir Mirza, told the Iraqi News Agency: This exhibition is one of the largest and most important exhibitions held throughout the year and usually the participation will be large and wide and attended by a large audience who are interested in Iraqi art, indicating that" the exhibition It includes several branches, including painting, sculpture, dementia and graphics, and the deadline for receiving works will be on 11-1-2020.

Mirza pointed out that the opening of the exhibition will take place in January next, which will be held in the main hall of the main assembly building, located in the Mansour district of Baghdad.



It is worth mentioning that the comprehensive annual exhibition is one of the most important events held by the association and was held for the first time in 1957 in Al-Mansour Club, and was opened by King Faisal II.



Iraqi plastic artists are keen to present their best experiences in this exhibition.