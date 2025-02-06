Syrian refugees in KRI demand UN action for their missing loved ones

2025-02-06 14:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A group of Syrian refugees in Kurdistan Region(KRI) staged a protest on Thursday outside the United Nations office, urginginternational action to uncover the fate of missing Syrians.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Syrian activistsliving in KRI have submitted an appeal to the UN and the Syrian government,urging them to reveal the fate of individuals who disappeared more than 15years ago. Many of these individuals were reportedly arrested due to theiropposition activities against former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with noinformation available about their whereabouts.

Jilan Mohammed, a Syrian activist and member of the humanrights organization Hêvîta, told Shafaq News that the protest was aimed atpressuring international bodies to uncover the truth. “We need to know if theyare alive or if they died in detention,” Mohammed stated. “Families have beenwaiting for 15 years. They deserve answers about what happened to their lovedones.”

She also stressed the importance of including the issue ofmissing persons in Syria’s new constitution, ensuring that both they and theirfamilies receive official recognition and support.

Government statistics from Kurdistan’s InteriorMinistry indicate that more than 250,000 Syrian refugees currently reside inthe Region, with many living in cities and refugee camps.