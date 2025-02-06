Lost Fortunes: Iraqi youth risk all in the world of Crypto and Forex

2025-02-06 14:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Despite governmentwarnings, digital trading in both cryptocurrency and foreign exchange (forex)continues in Iraq, mostly among young people eager for a quick buck. Many,however, do not consider the consequences and risks associated with thesetransactions.

The rise in crypto and forex tradingcomes after Iraq’s recent economic crises, including the government’slimitations on US dollar trading to stabilize the exchange rate.

Although there have been no officialstatistics on the number of Iraqis scammed through digital trading, economicexperts believe the figures are substantial. However, since Iraq bans bothcrypto and forex trading, victims have no way to legally reclaim their losses.

Since crypto and forex transactionsoccur outside the banking system, the traders are more susceptible to fraud.Last year alone, dozens of young Iraqis lost their life savings due to digitaltrading.

20-year-old Saja Al-Saadi is onesuch victim. She told Shafaq News that she had saved five million Iraqi dinars(around $3,800) from work but was lured by digital trading platforms promisinghigh returns, who instead stole her money in the blink of an eye. “I wasdevastated,” she said. “Since these platforms are illegal in Iraq, I couldn’teven file a complaint with the police to recover my money.”

Another victim, 45-year-old traderAbdul Amir Khalil, faced a much larger loss of over $250,000. Khalil turned todigital trading platforms to avoid banking procedures and streamlinetransactions. “After transferring $250,000 to a digital trading company, theplatform disappeared overnight, and I was unable to recover the money due toblockchain encryption despite enlisting the help of IT specialists.” He toldShafaq News.

Many of these scams are operated byindividuals who use untraceable crypto transactions to steal funds. Some arerun by local networks that pose as investment firms, promising “huge returns,”using fake social media profiles and instant messaging apps like Telegram andWhatsApp to reach potential victims.

while the list of victims continuedto grow, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) declared in 2022 that it does notlicense forex, stock, or crypto trading platforms.

The bank warned that fraudulentonline companies falsely claimed to be licensed, using misleadingadvertisements to promote investments in stocks, crypto, gold, and oil.

According to Iraq’s Anti-MoneyLaundering and Terrorism Financing Law No. 39 (2015), digital trading isprohibited due to risks associated with fraud, illicit transactions, andeconomic instability. The use of electronic wallets and cards for crypto tradingis also prohibited, due to “concerns over money laundering and financialcrimes.”

Despite this prohibition, manytraders bypass restrictions anyway using VPNs and international bank accountsor rely on middlemen in neighboring countries like Turkiye, Jordan, and the UAEto deposit and withdraw funds.

Economic expert Ali Dadooshexplained to Shafaq News that forex companies targeting Iraqi investors operatewithout oversight from the CBI or any regulatory body.

“Iraq lacks a legal framework forforex trading; there is no official regulatory body overseeing digital currencytransactions,” he noted.

Dadoosh emphasized that whiledigital currency trading can be profitable for experienced investors, itcarries significant risks for untrained traders.

According to Dadoosh, whilenon-crypto digital currencies are traceable and regulated by banks (if fraud issuspected, banks can freeze transactions or reverse transfers), crypto isencrypted, unregulated, and often used for illegal activities, including moneylaundering and drug trafficking, and recovering stolen crypto funds is nearlyimpossible.

While digital currencies offeradvantages, such as lower transaction costs and faster transfers, Dadooshwarned that most Iraqis lack the expertise needed to avoid falling victim tofraud.

He advised young Iraqis to learntrading before investing and to only use well-established, legal companies andwait for new government regulations.

There have been voices inside Iraqcalling on the government to regulate crypto and forex trade instead ofprohibiting it, countries such as Egypt and Turkiye have already begun talks onlegalizing crypto and forex trade regulations. The UAE has permitted it understrict regulations that ensure investor protection.