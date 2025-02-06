Turkey's last Armenian village struggles to survive after earthquake Turkey's last Armenian village struggles to survive after earthquake Copy 2025-02-06 16:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye Turkey's last Armenian village struggles to survive after earthquake Ragip Soylu Wed, 02/05/2025 - 10:10 .webp?itok=Jkcwba5S 1x" type="image/webp" width="1400" height="933"> Nestled in the hills a 45-minute drive from the ancient city of Antakya in Turkey, the village of Vakifli greets visitors with a gentle breeze and a landscape made up of shades of green. Orange trees stretch towards the sky, while small gardens and greenhouses dot the terrain. Even in the heart of February, the roadsides are alive with flowers, a testament to the village’s charm. Vakifli feels worlds away from Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, which is still feeling the devastation of the earthquakes that struck on 6 February 2023. The twin tremors killed more than 48,000 people across southern Turkey, with 24,000 deaths in Hatay alone. Today, Antakya is blanketed in dust, its ancient churches, mosques, bazaars, and historic buildings reduced to rubble. The constant construction of new housing has left the city chaotic and nearly uninhabitable, a reminder of the devastation that unfolded. Vakifli stands as a quiet oasis. Known as Turkey’s last remaining Armenian village, it sits on the slopes of Musa Dag, or Moses Mountain, a place locals hold sacred. With only 130 residents spread across 35 houses, the village feels small and close-knit. Even here the earthquakes left their mark, destroying 15 traditional stone homes and damaging five more. Some villagers now live in temporary container housing, a continuing legacy of the disaster. An aerial photo of Vakifli and Musa Dag (mountain), which was taken on 4 February 2025 (Fikret Can Kusadali/MEE) ") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;"> );display:none;"> ") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">Cem Capar, the head of the Armenian community in the village, says two families moved away after losing their homes in the disaster. Like other areas of Hatay, the village is still waiting for the government to rebuild the 15 destroyed houses.

“But they won’t be traditional stone houses,” Capar says with regret. “Those are gone.”

The village is also home to the Holy Mother of God Church, rebuilt in 1997.

Its restoration drew significant media attention, as it was the first time a Christian place of worship had been restored in Turkey since the republic’s establishment.

The church sustained partial damage during the earthquake, but the local community was able to restore it using public donations, which amounted to thousands of dollars. However, a separate building next to the church remains heavily damaged.

The local governor has pledged to repair it, though no timeline has been provided.

Recently, a potential threat to the village's serenity thrust it into the national spotlight.

The government had planned to appropriate parts of the village’s territory to construct housing for earthquake survivors from nearby areas.

Berc Kartun, the village representative - known as the muhtar - told Middle East Eye that issue was resolved after he met with officials at the Hatay governor’s office.

The governor assured him that the village’s lands would remain protected.

“A district governor accompanied us to determine the village boundaries,” Kartun said.

“They will only repurpose public land. We trust the governor’s promise.”

When asked if he had received a written guarantee, Kartun said that he had not - a detail that left a lingering sense of uncertainty.

A history of tragedy

The 2023 earthquakes were not the first time Vakifili has faced calamity and its history is marked by exile, loss and survival.

In 1915, as the Ottoman Empire ordered the forced deportation of Armenians from Anatolia to Syria and beyond, more than 4,000 Armenians from Vakifli fled to the mountains. Tens of thousands died during this period - a tragedy modern Turkey acknowledges as a loss of life “under First World War conditions” but rejects labelling as genocide.

Around 2,000 Vakifli Armenians, historians believe, followed the deportation orders at the time. The events remain a deeply sensitive topic in Turkey today.

Those who resisted survived in the mountains for two months before three French warships spotted them and transported them to the Egyptian port of Port Said.

The church of the Holy Mother of God's interior seen as on 4 February 2025 in Vakifli, Hatay (Fikret Can Kusadali/MEE)

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

);display:none;">

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">There, they established 19 "neighbourhoods" in a refugee camp that housed 4,200 people.

The community remained in the camp for four years before returning to Musa Dag in November 1919, then under French mandate control, according to local historians.

However, thousands left again in 1939, when Hatay province was annexed by Turkey after a referendum. Fearful of past experiences under Ottoman rule, many Armenians chose to relocate.

Those who remained carried on their traditions, sustaining themselves through farming and citrus cultivation.

This history is preserved in a village museum, which once welcomed 50,000 visitors a year before the earthquake. Now, it receives only a handful of visitors each week.

“We can’t afford to pay the person who takes care of the museum’s daily needs,” Capar says.

“It is the only open museum in all of Hatay province, and the local authorities have asked us to maintain it as a source of pride for the region.”

An old guest house, a registered historical building, also awaits reconstruction, but a sense of hopelessness lingers in the village. ") rgba(220, 220, 220, 0.5); top: -15px; left: 0px;">

Recently, 20 young villagers have moved to other cities for work or education, leaving the village quieter and less lively than before.

“I used to have high hopes for the village - we built a community centre and a museum,” Capar said. “But first, the pandemic hit us, and then this terrible earthquake. Now, we’re all questioning why we stay in Hatay.”

Capar, a veterinarian, also lost his clinic in the disaster. He explains that citrus farming alone can no longer sustain the community, so women in the village have started a cooperative to sell jams and other local products to help make ends meet.

Though he doesn’t sound overly hopeful, Capar’s face lights up when he sees his neighbours, greeting them with a warm smile.

“We’ll find a way to survive,” he said, just as his people have done for more than a century.









































