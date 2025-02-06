President Barzani, Russia's Bogdanov push for stronger energy and security ties

2025-02-06 17:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish PresidentNechirvan Barzani met with Russian President’s Special Envoy Mikhail Bogdanov.

According to a statement from the KurdistanRegion Presidency, the talks addressed political stability in Iraq, includingefforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, the Kurdistan Region’srecent parliamentary elections, and the process of forming a new government.

On regional security, both sides highlightedthe importance of stability in Syria and protecting Kurdish rights, while alsostressing the need for coordinated efforts against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Barzani praised the role of Russian companiesin developing the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas sector, emphasizing theircontribution to the energy industry.

In turn, Bogdanov, who also serves asRussia’s deputy foreign minister, reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to enhancingrelations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.