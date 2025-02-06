USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

2025-02-06 17:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil as the currency market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 150,350 IQD per $100, compared to 150,500 IQD in the morning.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 151,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,150 IQD per $100 with a buying price of 150,050 IQD.