Poland eyes stronger tourism, business ties with Iraq

2025-02-06 17:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Polish Senator Tomasz Lenz revealed Poland’s commitment to strengthening ties with Iraq, particularly in tourism, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Lenz, leading an official delegation, met with Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani to explore business and investment opportunities between the two nations. The discussions centered on expanding bilateral cooperation, fostering cultural dialogue, and attracting more Polish tourists to Iraq, according to a statement from Al-Eidani’s office.

"We love Iraq, and that is why we are here—to deepen relations between our two countries," Lenz told reporters after the meeting. "Our visit is focused on identifying new areas for collaboration and expanding business opportunities."

The senator emphasized Poland’s broader engagement beyond trade, highlighting the importance of religious and cultural dialogue. "We are working with all parties, and this will not be our last visit to Basra," he said, adding that Poland aims to foster "long-term partnerships" in multiple sectors.

Lenz expressed optimism about increased collaboration between Iraqi and Polish citizens. "We envision stronger ties in the coming years through deeper government-to-government cooperation," he said.

"Our goal is to bring more Polish and European tourists to Iraq and introduce them to its rich cultural heritage."