Detainees face abuse in Sulaimani police custody, Iraqi Kurdistan: watchdog

2019/12/26

Kurdish police officers in Sulaimani city, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2017.Photo: NRT

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A local organization said on Thursday detainees face human rights violations in the police custody in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan region, hinting the condition of detainees in a report.

The National Center for Human Rights said in a press conference that the department of custody and transport at the Sulaimani Police has places for only 250 detainees but there are 480 detainees there.

“Several human rights violations have been carried out against the detainees,” the organization said.

Regarding the stages of investigations and trial, the national center said most of the cases take more than a year while they should take six months according to law.

“There are cases that have not been finalized and it makes problems for the detainees and the department of custody and transport,” it added.

“A reason for the delay in the cases is a lack of investigative judges in Sulaimani.”

Concerning health sector at the department, the national center said there is only one health center in the department and that it has no expert doctor or medical equipment.

Members of National Center for Human Rights, Sulaimani city, Iraqi Kurdistan December 26, 2019.



Photo: Screengrab/NRT TV

“The detainees cannot be treated there and they are transferred to hospitals.



It is dangerous for both the detainees and the department in regard to security,” it stated.

The watchdog also accused some judges of holding the detainees in custody as a matter of “revenge”.

“No one should be taken into custody without a judge order and that should be due to investigations.



Sometimes, some of the judges take the perpetrators into custody for revenge, not investigations.”

