PM Barzani, Russia’s Bogdanov talk Kurdistan-Russia ties, Baghdad issues

2025-02-06 18:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnThursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Russian President’sSpecial Envoy Mikhail Bogdanov.

According to anofficial statement, the talks focused on strengthening relations between theKurdistan Region and Russia, as well as disputes between the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) and Baghdad, including the federal budget and oil exports.Security concerns in Syria, particularly the rights of Kurds and other ethniccommunities, were also discussed.

On regional security,both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in Syria andensuring the protection of Kurdish and other minority populations.

PM Barzani reiteratedthe Region’s commitment to expanding relations with Moscow, welcoming recentagreements on the federal budget and oil exports as steps toward resolvingoutstanding issues with Baghdad.

In turn, Bogdanov, whoalso serves as Russia’s deputy foreign minister, underscored the KurdistanRegion’s strategic importance and reaffirmed Russia’s historical ties withKurdish leadership. He called for greater cooperation, extending an officialinvitation for Barzani to visit Moscow.