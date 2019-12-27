Saairun, Al-Hikma rejects Barham Salih's resignation

2019/12/27 | 00:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Saairun Alliance and Al-Hikma Movement voiced their rejection to the resignation of President Barham Salih as he has been keen to avoid violating the constitution and to support protesters who voiced rejection of any partisan candidate.

Salih has formally submitted his resignation to Parliament, amid mounting protests.

It is worth mentioning that, the Iraqi parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, following weeks of deadly protests against his government.