Permits required for foreigners in mosques, KRG announces

2025-02-06 20:30:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, theKurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairsannounced that foreign nationals must obtain official approval beforeconducting religious activities in the region’s mosques.

“We want to make it clear thatholding religious events, sermons, or Quran recitations by foreign individualsrequires prior approval from the relevant authorities in the ministry,” thestatement read.

In response to claims that thegovernment had “banned foreigners from engaging in religious practices,” theministry clarified in a statement that the requirement is merely a regulatoryprocedure, not a prohibition.

The ministry emphasized that therule “aligns with similar regulations in other countries,” ensuring the properorganization of religious activities while “preserving the sanctity of mosques.”