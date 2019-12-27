Allawi says Salih rejects naming PM that people reject

2019/12/27 | 00:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Head of Al-Wataniya Alliance Ayad Allawi said on Thursday that President Barham Salih told him he would only continue as president in case he could approve a prime minister candidate who would serve people.

Salih has formally submitted his resignation to Parliament, amid mounting protests.

It is worth mentioning that, the Iraqi parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, following weeks of deadly protests against his government.