Trump warns Russia, Iran against killing ‘innocent civilians’ in Syria

2019/12/27 | 00:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- President Donald Trump warned Russia and Iran on Thursday not to kill "innocent civilians" in a Syrian conflict that has forced an exodus of residents from Idlib province to unstable areas near the Turkish border, USA Today reported.

"Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province.



Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage," the president wrote Thursday.