UK says time to turn Yemen ceasefire into peace is shortening
2019/02/13 | 16:25
British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said the window of opportunity to turn a ceasefire in Yemen into a plan for peace was shortening."We now have a shortening window of opportunity to turn the ceasefire into a durable path to peace - and stop the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," Hunt said in a statement ahead of a meeting with the U.S., UAE and Saudi foreign ministers."Real progress has been made to reach a political solution but there are also real issues of trust between the two sides which mean the agreement in Stockholm has not been fully implemented." 





