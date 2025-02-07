Defector who exposed Assad’s brutality calls for Syria sanctions to be lifted

2025-02-07 02:20:19 - From: The Guardian

The former military officer, previously known only as ‘Caesar’, smuggled evidence of thousands of deaths out of the country

A former Assad regime military officer who defected with a trove of evidence exposing the torture and killing of thousands has called on the US to repeal a raft of sanctions imposed on Syria, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The military officer, known only by the codename “Caesar” until now, also revealed his identity as Farid Nada al-Madhan, the head of the judicial department for the military police in Damascus.

Continue reading...