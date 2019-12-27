2019/12/27 | 16:00 - Source: Iraq News

Anger: Iraqi anti-government protesters hold defaced posters of Asaad al-Edani during a demonstration in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.



Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Iraqi president 'would rather quit' than appoint new PM backed by Iran

Independent.ie

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused yesterday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/middle-east/iraqi-president-would-rather-quit-than-appoint-new-pm-backed-by-iran-38815176.html

The Bina bloc, led by Iran-backed militia leader Hadi al-Amiri, had nominated Basra governor Asaad al-Edani to be the next prime minister following weeks of political deadlock.

But Mr Salih said in a statement that appointing Mr Edani would not placate protesters demanding an independent prime minister with no party affiliation or help calm the unrest that has rocked the country.

He said that because the constitution does not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to quit.



"Out of my desire to stop blood and maintain peace, and with due respect to Asaad al-Edani, I refuse to nominate him," Mr Salih said.





"Therefore I put my willingness to resign the post of president to members of parliament so that they decide as representatives of the people what they see fit."

Mr Salih's resignation may only complicate the deadlock, as lawmakers must first choose a replacement for him, and that person must then nominate a premier.





According to the constitution, the speaker of parliament will first resume the presidency on an interim basis.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and the mostly young protesters are demanding an overhaul of a system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty.





More than 450 people have been killed.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last month as the protests continued but has remained in office in a caretaker capacity.

Sources in Mr Salih's office said the president left Baghdad yesterday for his hometown of Sulaimaniya in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq and that he would deliver a televised speech later.

Infighting between political parties clinging to power has fuelled the crisis and threatens to cause more unrest as protesters lose patience over the deadlock.



Two political blocs - Bina, backed by Iran, and Islah, led by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr - are closely involved in backroom deals to agree on a candidate.

Irish Independent