DNO reports

2025-02-07 05:35:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported 2024 revenues of USD 667 million on the back of what it described as "stellar production" in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. According to a company statement this morning: "Net production climbed 50 percent year-on-year to 77,300 barrels of oil equivalent per […]

