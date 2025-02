2025-02-07 05:35:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Special Envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss strengthening Iraq-Russia relations. Talks covered economic cooperation, regional stability, and the upcoming Arab-Russian Summit, which Al-Sudani signalled his intent to attend. Discussions also focused on expanding collaboration in multiple sectors, including the Development Road […]

The post Iraq, Russia Discuss Economic and Regional Cooperation first appeared on Iraq Business News.