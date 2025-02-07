NATO hails Strong Cooperation with Iraq

2025-02-07 05:35:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has visited Iraq, accompanied by Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli. During his visit, he met with President Dr. Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, and other senior officials to discuss NATO Mission Iraq (NMI), NATO-Iraq cooperation, and regional security. […]

